Beyonce’ Drops New Music Video ‘Spirit’

The Lion King Premiere

Source: Adriana M. Barraza/WENN.com / WENN

The Disney star studded remake of ‘The Lion King’ opens in theaters this Thursday however on Tuesday night Beyoncé Giselle Knowles-Carter exuded he inner Nala and masterfully dropped the music video that even features her own daughter, Blue Ivey, ‘SPIRIT.

‘Spirit’ which includes clips from the Disney remake of ‘The Lion King’ sends chill’s down your spine with it’s theatrical movements of celebrating the spirit of true royalty.  Queen Bey in all her royalty slayed ‘Spirit’ with Princess Blue Ivey sitting gracefully at her side.  The singing in the video was great, as per usually with Beyonce’, however the visual is what captivates your soul with the intricacies in the choreography along with the placement of the theatrics.

Take a look at Beyonce’s Official music video to ‘Spirit’ below

Beyonce and Blue Ivy were the center of attention at the Lion King premiere in LA last night. Bey, who ends her voice to Nala in the live-adaptation of the Disney classic, hit the fiery red carpet with her sidekick Blue, donning Alexander McQueen and naturally stopping the world in its rotation. While Bey’s bedazzled blazer turned heads, her braided waves and baby hair became the object of our affection. Jay was also in attendance to watch Bey’s big debut. See who else hit the carpet to relive their childhood.

Beyonce’ Drops New Music Video ‘Spirit’ was originally published on wzakcleveland.com

Photos
