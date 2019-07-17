Netflix Poll Reveals Favorite Shows

A new poll of Netflix users reveals their two favorite shows. Variety says a recent subscriber poll found that Orange Is the New Black is the most loved show on Netflix, followed by Stranger Things at number two. The shows beat out classics like The Office and Friends. The upcoming season of Orange Is the New Black will be its last, and there are reports that the next season of Stranger Things will be its last as well.

Posted 7 hours ago

