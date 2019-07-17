CLOSE
Love and R&B
Summer Mini Concert Series: Guy

Guy Live In Concert

Raymond Boyd

Be sure to tune in to the Summer Mini Concert Series, we have a lot in store for you! In just a few hours we’ll highlight the music of R&B / hip-hop group Guy. The band was formed in Harlem, New York and consist of Teddy Riley, Aaron Hall and Timmy Gatling also known as the creators of the style new jack swing. Later Gatling left the group to pursue a solo career, his young brother Damian Hall stepped in to take his place. The group broke up in the early 90’s, and they’ve had a few reunions since then.

Here’s a little something from Guy to hold you over until tonight, it’s all #LoveAndRnB!

Summer Mini Concert Series: Guy was originally published on mymajicdc.com

