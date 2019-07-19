CLOSE
Rose Lavelle: World Cup Soccer Champ Returns To Cincinnati!!!

Cincinnati our soccer champ Rose Lavelle has returned home. Congrats on the USA winning the World Cup!

VIA: (WKRC)

Cincinnati’s World Cup champion Rose Lavelle was greeted with thunderous applause and chants of “USA” at the FC Cincinnati game Thursday evening.

The 24-year-old graduate of Mount Notre Dame High School was honored on the field at halftime of the FCC match. Lavelle scored three goals in the Women’s World Cup in France. That included one in the final against the Netherlands.

There are those who crave the spotlight and the attention all time, and when you’re as good as Lavelle, it can follow you around, but that’s not quite her style.

“I love Cincinnati. I was so happy to come home and eat Skyline and then go to Graeter’s and just be a little chill,” Lavelle said.

Don Juan Fasho

Source: CS / CS

Champ , cincinnati , donjuanfasho , fasho celebrity news , returns , Rose Lavelle , Soccer , TO , World Cup

