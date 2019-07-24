Meek Mill: Conviction Thrown Out Of Court!!!

3 reads Leave a comment
Meek Mill’s conviction has been thrown out of court!
According to a Pennsylvania appeals court has thrown out rapper Meek Mill’s decade-old conviction in a drug and gun case. (APNnews)
This also comes along with the announcement that Jay-Z made yesterday. With the launch of Dream Chasers record label in a joint venture with Roc Nation,
