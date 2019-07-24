CLOSE
Love and R&B
Love And R&B's #OHSOREALScenario

#OHSOREALSCENARIO

Tune in to the show tonight to catch another edition of the  #OhSoReal Scenario  ! Tonight, Ayesha is asking for your advice, give us a call, (844) 258-8762 or feel free to leave your comments on our Facebook page!

Ayesha and Jason are 29 years old and they are in same social circle. They casually dated for a few months. In the beginning they just held hands and kissed a few times but later on things got hot and heavy…but they never had intercourse. After a few dates Ayesha realized that she was attracted to Jason but she’s just wasn’t that in to him, so she broke things off. A couple weeks later her best friend Erin introduced her to her new man who happened to have been Jason. Tonight Ayesha is wondering if she should tell her best friend about their past relationship even though it wasn’t serious or should she not mention it at all.

