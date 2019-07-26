CLOSE
Fa Sho Celebrity News
Bill Cosby & Janice Dickinson: Settle Defamation Suit [Video]

Looks like there has been a settlement between Bill Cosby & Janice Dickinson.

via TMZ:

Dickinson claimed Cosby’s lawyer slandered her when he said her claims of sexual assault by the comedian were false. She also claimed the lawyer made his remarks at Cosby’s behest.

Cosby fought the lawsuit, but now his insurance company, AIG, agreed to settle the lawsuit over Cosby’s strong objections.

Cosby continues to maintain the lawsuit was without merit and he never authorized the statement made by his lawyer … this according to his spokesperson, Andrew Wyatt. (Lovebscott)

Don Juan Fasho

