Cincinnati Bengals: AJ Green Injured!!!

Say it isn’t so… AJ Green has been injured before the season even starts.

Via: (WKRC)

Bengals head coach Zac Taylor said injured wide receiver A.J. Green will undergo further examination of his injured left ankle/foot on Monday after a report surfaced on Sunday that Green will miss 6-8 weeks with torn ligaments in his ankle.

Adam Schefter, NFL Insider for ESPN, reported Green’s injury status on Sunday, which would mean Green would likely not be ready for the regular-season opener at Seattle on Sept. 8.

Also On 100.3: