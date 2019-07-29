Wendy Williams: Lifetime Biopic Speak On Drug Use & More!!!

Wendy Williams biopic is going to keep it all the way real.

via TMZ:

Lifetime sources tell TMZ … the biopic spans her life from ages 10 to 55, covering super intimate topics like her coke habit, sex romps, fat-shaming from her family and a never-before-told story of date rape at the hands of a chart-topping artist.

Also on the table, according to our sources … her experiences with racism and sexism in Hollywood, details from her marriage to Kevin Hunter as well as her divorce and her relationship with Mo’Nique. (LoveBScott)

Also On 100.3: