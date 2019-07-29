CLOSE
Fa Sho Celebrity News
HomeFa Sho Celebrity News

Wendy Williams: Lifetime Biopic Speak On Drug Use & More!!!

4 reads
Leave a comment

Wendy Williams biopic is going to keep it all the way real.

via TMZ:

Lifetime sources tell TMZ … the biopic spans her life from ages 10 to 55, covering super intimate topics like her coke habit, sex romps, fat-shaming from her family and a never-before-told story of date rape at the hands of a chart-topping artist.

Also on the table, according to our sources … her experiences with racism and sexism in Hollywood, details from her marriage to Kevin Hunter as well as her divorce and her relationship with Mo’Nique. (LoveBScott)

Don Juan Fasho

Source: CS / CS

& , biopic , donjuanfasho , drug , fasho celebrity news , lifetime , more , on , SPEAK , Use , Wendy Williams

Also On 100.3:
Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Russ Parr Visit to Cincinnati
37 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Beyonce “Spirit” New Music From The Lion King
 3 weeks ago
07.10.19
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 1 year ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 2 years ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 2 years ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 2 years ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 2 years ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 2 years ago
04.18.17
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close