Tisha Campbell: Ex Duane Martin Claims She’s Mentally Unstable

Tisha Cambell’s ex said she is mentally unstable.

via TMZ:

Duane makes the claims in new divorce docs — obtained by TMZ — saying he’s concerned about her mental and emotional well-being. In the docs, Duane says Tisha had multiple breakdowns, including a “severe” episode back in August 2017, and she’s become paranoid and anxious.

Tisha’s ex also claims she’s not herself anymore, and says she’s been “fabricating stories that clearly are untrue.” Duane also claims she’s been “raging” against others.

According to the docs, Duane’s legal team had to take breaks during Tisha’s deposition because she was unable to control her emotions. (LOVEBSCOTT)

Also On 100.3: