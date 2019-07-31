Love And R&B’s #OHSOREALScenario

Tune in to the show tonight to catch another edition of the #OhSoReal Scenario ! Tonight, Renee is asking for your advice, give us a call, (844) 258-8762 or feel free to leave your comments on our Facebook page!

Renee is a 48 year old single woman; she has a 12 year old son. Renee says before she and her sons father, Anthony broke up they used to argue all the time. Anthony is now in a relationship and says he’s willing to leave his partner to raise their son together in one house; all because he wants his son to live a better life. Renee says Anthony sends money quite often and spends time with their son all the time, however he’d like it if they all lived under one roof. Tonight Renee is wondering if she should take Anthony up on his offer and move in or just ask for more child support money instead.

