#WTFasho: Ohio Teen Opened Fire In Kennedy Heights!!!

Ohio teen opened fire in K heights allegedly yelled that he doesn’t “like white people” in his neighborhood before pulling the trigger.   What the Fasho was he thinking.

 

Via NYDN:

Devonta Allen allegedly hit two cars when he fired off three gunshots during an incident last week, Cincinnati Police said, according to local news station WKRC.

Video shows Allen, 18, chasing four people on July 25 in Kennedy Heights, a neighborhood in Cincinnati, according to police.

He allegedly proclaims in the video, “I don’t like white people in my hood,” before firing the weapon, court documents cited by WKRC say.

Allen, who is African-American, turned himself into police on Monday and contended the people he shot at had fired weapons at him first.

He confessed to firing his weapon, WKRC reported. Police said his account is not in line with what the footage shows, or what they’ve heard from witnesses and the victims.

The teenager was handed four counts of felonious assault, according to jail records. He was reportedly scheduled to appear in court Wednesday.

Considering Black people get shot and killed for this reason every day and their killers get off without punishment, they should really let this young man off with a warning. (LOVEBSCOTT)

