Maxwell Brings Sexiness to The 2019 Cincinnati Music Festival Performing ‘Bad Habit’

The 2019 Cincinnati Music Festival has wrapped and this year was better than ever! Legends like The Ohio Players and Maze ft. Frankie Beverly hit the stage along Raheem DeVaughn, Mary J. Blige and Maxwell.

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:

Close Thank you for subscribing!

Maxwell hit the stage Friday night at the 2019 Cincinnati Music Festival looking like a snack and bringing the sexy to the stage. He performed all of his hits including ‘This Woman’s Work’, ‘Fortunate’ and more. Check out his performance of ‘Bad Habits’ originally released on his BLACKsummers’night project in 2009 below.

The Latest: