CLOSE
Fa Sho Celebrity News
HomeFa Sho Celebrity News

Karlie Redd: Signs A 300,000 Deal For Her Sex Toy Line

Karlie Redd is out her getting to the money. She has just signed a 300,000 deal for her own sex toy line. Karlie Redd will be in a house near you.

via TMZ:

Karlie’s fans are gonna get to know her super intimately … honchos at Doc Johnson tell TMZ their experts recently made molds of Karlie’s lady parts, and they’re turning them into sex toys called strokers.

We’re told the little gadgets feel exactly like the real thing … so Karlie’s admirers can get down with her any time, any where. What a country!!!

Karlie’s worked with Doc Johnson in the past, marketing some of their other products … and after she recently became a certified sexologist — yes, that’s a real thing — Doc Johnson brought her back to push her own sex toy line.

The vagina and butt molds took 6 hours to make … and the sex toys will soon be retailing for about $70 a pop. Hey, that’s cheaper than most dates.

Karlie’s rep, KD McNair, tells us she’s creating a blog to share her sexpert advice on lovemaking and relationships, and she’s also putting together special packages of sex toys for men and women. (LOVEBSCOTT)

Don Juan Fasho

Source: CS / CS

300000 , A , deal , donjuanfasho , fasho celebrity news , For , Her , karlie redd , LINE , Sex , signs , Toy

Also On 100.3:
Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Russ Parr Visit to Cincinnati
37 photos
Videos
Latest
Beyonce “Spirit” New Music From The Lion King
 3 weeks ago
07.10.19
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 1 year ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 2 years ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 2 years ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 2 years ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 2 years ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 2 years ago
04.18.17
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close