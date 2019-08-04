Breaking News: Deadly Shooting Downtown Dayton, Ohio

At least 9 people have been killed and 27 injured in a shooting in downtown Dayton. This is just sad let us pray for those affected by this situation.
A Kettering Health Network spokesperson has confirmed to our newsroom that victims have been treated at four of their hospitals. They believe that the number is rising. (WKRC)
- 14 people were taken to Miami Valley Hospital.
- 10 were taken to Grandview.
- 1 was taken to Kettering Medical Center.
- 2 were taken to Raj Soin Medical Center.
As more details come in keep it locked to 100.3 Cincy’s RNB station.