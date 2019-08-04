Breaking News: Deadly Shooting Downtown Dayton, Ohio

At least 9 people have been killed and 27 injured in a shooting in downtown Dayton. This is just sad let us pray for those affected by this situation.

A Kettering Health Network spokesperson has confirmed to our newsroom that victims have been treated at four of their hospitals. They believe that the number is rising. (WKRC)

14 people were taken to Miami Valley Hospital.

10 were taken to Grandview.

1 was taken to Kettering Medical Center.

2 were taken to Raj Soin Medical Center.

