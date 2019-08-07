‘Married to Medicine’: Season 7 Teaser Has Arrived [Video]

Bravo just premiered the ‘Married to Medicine’ season seven trailer.

via People:

They’ll be joined by Buffie Purselle, a new friend to the Married to Medicine crew. She’s the wife of psychiatrist Dr. David Purselle and is described in a press release as taking her role as Mrs. MD “very seriously.”

After a tumultuous year, the ladies of Married to Medicine appear to be rebuilding personal and business relationships.

Back together after filing for divorce, Dr. Jackie and her husband Curtis Berry are now focused on repairing their marriage and moving into a new home. Wounds from the past take time to heal, though.

“You look like you’re not telling the whole truth,” Dr. Jackie says in the trailer. “I don’t like that feeling.”

Dr. Simone and husband Cecil Whitmore are also still living under one roof, with Cecil even taking on a new title as Dr. Simone’s assistant. But their relationship troubles are far from over, either.

“Happy life, happy wife,” Dr. Simone says. “Where the hell has that gone?” (LOVEBSCOTT)

