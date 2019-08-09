CLOSE
Ray J: Signs New $1 Million Marijuana Deal

Ray J is a smart businessman, not only has he got his hands in the Headphone game… Now he is getting into the Marijuana business

Our sources say, the company sought out Ray J because he’s super plugged into the legal weed biz … and for his long Rolodex of celeb friends. In Ray’s case, it’s what he knows AND who he knows. Ray’s manager, David Weintraub, tells us Ray was given full creative control for his new venture.

As we first reported … Ray J recently became heavily involved in legal marijuana, pouring in $5 MILLION to join the green rush and get his own chronic company off the ground. (LoveBscott)

