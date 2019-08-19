CLOSE
Cincinnati: Two Teens Killed Before The Start Of The School Year

My heart is torn to hear that these young teens lost their lives from senseless gun violence. Lets keep their families in our prayers.

VIA:(WKRC)

Within seven hours Saturday, two teenagers were shot and killed. In separate shootings, 17-year-old Ike Moore and 16-year-old Eric Shields were killed.

Now, students and staff at two high schools are trying understand why.

Moore had just started his senior year at North College Hill High School where he was a member of the basketball team. His coach, Shannon Minor says Ike set examples for other students.

“Ike was one of our leaders in the school. He was both, led by example but also vocally,” said Minor. “I think a lot of people rallied around him, looked at him for direction and that was one thing good about him.”

Minor says he’s spoken to everyone on the team. School leaders also met Sunday to discuss options to help students cope with his murder and how adults around them can help too.

“I think what parents do, what adults do, I think a lot of kids are confused and lost and I think parents give some stability in that and I think we need to be more involved in their lives,” said Minor.

Late Saturday night, 21-year-old Johcar Dillard was arrested and charged with Moore’s murder.

In Cincinnati’s West End, hours after Moore’s murder, 16-year-old Eric Shields was shot and killed.

On Sunday, more than a hundred of Shields future classmates at DePaul Cristo Rey came to the school to join friends and some family members of Shields to support each other.

“People who knew him well always talk about how shy he was, but when you got past that, you saw something really special,” said DePaul Cristo Rey Principal Paul Ebert. “As shy as he was, his impact was immediate.”

Shields would have been a junior when school starts on the 28th. Ebert says he just finished his two week new student orientation.

“It feels like we had the eternity to know each other,” said Ebert. “I think that’s the tragedy from our perspective is the loss of all that could have been because what was evident was the amazing young man he was and the promise that was there as well.“

If you have any information about either homicide, call Springfield Township Police at 513-729-1300 or Crimestoppers at 513-352-3040

Don Juan Fasho

Source: CS / CS

Before , cincinnati , donjuanfasho , fasho celebrity news , killed , of , school , start , teens , The , two , year

