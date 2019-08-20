CLOSE
#WTFasho: Couple Faked Baby’s Birth & Death

 

I think this almost every day. There are some crazy people in the world. A Pennsylvania couple started a GoFundMe page claiming they lost their newborn son hours after his birth, however, the whole thing was a scam and police say the baby never even existed. This is sad you can’t play with peoples money like that.

via People:

On Thursday, Kaycee Lang, 23, and Geoffrey Lang, 27, of Friedens, were charged with theft and deception.

The couple allegedly faked the July 3 birth and death of their son for money and gifts, according to an affidavit of probable cause obtained by WTAEWIBW and the Pittsburg Post-Gazette.

The Langs allegedly claimed “Easton Walt Lang” was born at Conemaugh Health System in Johnstown on July 3. However, hours later, they claimed, he tragically died.

The couple allegedly shared photos of Easton on their social media profiles and started a GoFundMe page for donations to help pay for a personalized urn. (LOVEBSCOTT)

