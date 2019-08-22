CLOSE
Fa Sho Celebrity News
HomeFa Sho Celebrity News

#WTFasho: A Slingshot Cord Snapped Just Before Being Launched

A slingshot cord snapped while someone was on the ride. This is why I don’t get on any rides that go really high the air.

via NYDN:

Kristy Hurst of Havana, Fla., posted a video of the incident on Facebook.

Local Fox affiliate WTVT spoke with Hurst who told them she and a friend were at the park on Saturday night when they ran into a friend and his brother-in-law visiting from California.

She decided to record because the ride’s video system wasn’t working.

“You’re gonna be screaming like sissies in about 10 seconds,” one of the women said in the video as the cables tightened.

Right as the ride is about to launch, the cable snaps. Hurst laughs as the men on the ride look on with shocked expressions.

The video ends as two attendants start unbuckling the men from the ride.

Hurst told WTVT the park gave the men refunds, but she didn’t “feel like anybody was really apologetic.”

She said she’ll never get on a ride like that again and the guys are “completely freaked out, still.”

Watch the video below. We weren’t ever getting on that ride before — we sure as hell aren’t ever going to do it now. (LOVEBSCOTT)

Don Juan Fasho

Source: CS / CS

#WTFasho , A , Before , Being , Cord Snapped , donjuanfasho , fasho celebrity news , Just , Launched , Slingshot

Also On 100.3:
Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Russ Parr Visit to Cincinnati
37 photos
Videos
Latest
Beyonce “Spirit” New Music From The Lion King
 1 month ago
07.10.19
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 1 year ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 2 years ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 2 years ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 2 years ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 2 years ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 2 years ago
04.18.17
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close