Eli Manning: Embraced Jared Lorenzen’s son During Halftime In Cincinnati

 

A young man’s dream came true in Cincinnati, he got to meet the Giants  Eli Manning at yesterdays Bengals Preseason game.

VIA: (WKRC)

Eli Manning was part of a special moment at Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati Thursday night that had nothing to do with his play on the field during the Giants 25-23 preseason win over the Bengals.

At halftime, Manning made his way over to embrace former Giants quarterback Jared Lorenzen’s son, Tayden Lorenzen, who was preparing to play in a scrimmage with his Campbell County Red Devils team.

