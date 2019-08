Jermaine Dupri finally breaks his silence about Jay-Z telling him to turn down an NFL deal. See What, Jermaine had to say below

VIA: (LOVEBSCOTT)

“He and I never had a conversation where he told me, ‘don’t do what you’re doing.’ What our conversation was… ‘you know what side I’m on, I understand what you’re doing.’ That’s what the conversation was,” Jermaine explained. Bryan-Michael Cox previously claimed that Jay advised him against partnering with the league.

Also On 100.3: