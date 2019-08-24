CLOSE
Trapped In The Poor House: Broke R. Kelly Raising Funds To Hire Michael Jackson’s Lawyer

Kelly's team wishes to hire Tom Mesereau, who successfully defended Jackson's 2005 child molestation case.

R. Kelly Returns To Court For Hearing On Sex Abuse Allegations

Source: Pool / Getty

R. Kelly, who is apparently hurting for cash, has employed his team to reach out to a few folks to raise funds for what could eventually be a longshot. According to a new report, Kelly hopes to retain the services of the lawyer who successfully defended Michael Jackson and Robert Blake in 2005, and folks in the industry are reportedly helping on the low.

TMZ reports:

Sources with direct knowledge tell TMZ … Kelly’s industry contacts have been in touch with his team and expressed a desire to help with his legal fees.

We’re told these people have agreed to anonymously help foot the bill so the singer can land attorney Tom Mesereau … the guy who got MJ acquitted in 2005, the same year he got Robert Blake acquitted of murdering his wife.

Our sources say there’s a big catch — the money won’t come in unless Kelly fires his current lawyer, Steven Greenberg … so for now, it’s all just verbal commitments. Greenberg, as we’ve told you, has called the whole situation “a complete load of crap.”

The outlet adds that given what Mesereau would need to defend the case, hiring him would cost north of $1 million. On top of that, Kelly is facing sex crime charges in the state of New York, Illinois, and could face charges in Michigan and Georgia as well.

Photo: Getty

Trapped In The Poor House: Broke R. Kelly Raising Funds To Hire Michael Jackson’s Lawyer was originally published on hiphopwired.com

