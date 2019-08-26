CLOSE
Features
HomeFeatures

Netflix Announces Breaking Bad Movie, Release Date

bryan cranston

Source: global grind / Global Grind

Jesse Pinkman rides again. Netflix has announced “El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie,” will be released Oct. 11th on the streaming platform.

Related: Dave Chappelle Making His Return on Netflix

The original series aired on AMC from 2008 to 2013. It starred Bryan Cranston as anti-hero Walter White, a high school chemistry teacher who turns to making methamphetamine after being diagnosed with terminal lung cancer. He teams up with one of his former students, Jesse Pinkman, played by Aaron Paul.

Related: Disney Announces Streaming Bundle Deal

The show won several Golden Globes along with a numerous Primetime Emmy Awards.

Black Twitter Roasts Rachel Dolezal And Her New Netflix Documentary Trailer

25 photos Launch gallery

Black Twitter Roasts Rachel Dolezal And Her New Netflix Documentary Trailer

Continue reading Black Twitter Roasts Rachel Dolezal And Her New Netflix Documentary Trailer

Black Twitter Roasts Rachel Dolezal And Her New Netflix Documentary Trailer

[caption id="attachment_2898144" align="alignleft" width="709"] Source: Google / Getty[/caption] While Mo’Nique is fighting Netflix to treat her like the legend she is, the streaming service apparently had the audacity to debut their new documentary about Rachel Dolezal. You know the same white woman, the former head of the Spokane, WA, chapter of the NAACP, that pretended to be Black for years. Enter:  The Rachel Divide, whose trailer debuted on Thursday. And let us say, it’s messy AF. But no worries, Black Twitter had a lot to say about this nonsense. Here are some of the most hilarious tweets about Ms. Rachel and her continuous trolling of us.  

Netflix Announces Breaking Bad Movie, Release Date was originally published on tlcnaptown.com

Videos
Latest
Beyonce “Spirit” New Music From The Lion King
 2 months ago
07.10.19
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 1 year ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 2 years ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 2 years ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 2 years ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 2 years ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 2 years ago
04.18.17
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close