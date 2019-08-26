Kahlana Barfield Brown Lands Eyelash Collaboration With Huda Beauty

If you don’t know the name Kahlana Barfield Brown, it’s time to get acquainted with the beauty. Known for building a career as a beauty/fashion editor at InStyle Magazine, having impeccable sense of style and growing to become a force in the industry, it makes perfect sense why brands are dying to work with her. The latest brand to tap the beauty for a partnership: Huda Beauty!

That’s right! Kahlana is expanding her reach in the industry with a new eyelash line! Described as an everyday lash that can easily transition from glam and bold at day to elegant at night, this Kahlana #21 lash is just what every makeup lover needs. According to the brand, the design features a crisscross construction that adds volume at the base along with longer synthetic lashes at the edges for a wispy finish.

Best of all, the fanned-out design comes in handy to elongate and lift the eye for a glamorous result. After all, who doesn’t love a dramatic, full eye look! The clear lash band also helps to give your look a more natural feel.

“We went back and forth for over a year to design the perfect sexy wispy lash and we made sure we didn’t stop until it was flawless, Barfield shares. “It was so refreshing to me to be partnering with a major brand who values inclusion and diversity in beauty. Huda Beauty understand representation matters and I respect them for it! I was coming from a different space in the industry, having worked for years in editorial. They knew and respected my work as a beauty editor and loved that I brought something different to the table. Their team is a well-oiled machine, and everyone is such a pleasure to work with.”

This is not the first time Barfield has scored a beauty partnership! The beauty has been sprinkling her magic with Shiseido’s new J-Beauty campaign as well as working with brands like Bobbi Brown and Olay. Clearly, this is only the beginning for the star.

If you’re looking to get your hands on the Kahlana #21 lash, we got you covered! The Huda Beauty Kahlana Lash will be available online and in-store at Huda Beauty’s website and Sephora this Tuesday!

Kahlana Barfield Brown Lands Eyelash Collaboration With Huda Beauty was originally published on hellobeautiful.com