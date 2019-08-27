CLOSE
Watch Missy Elliott’s Instantly Iconic Video Vanguard Award Performance [VIDEO]

Six minutes is not enough for a Missy Elliott tribute but dammit, Missy did what she needed to do with those six minutes!

Years of fan clamoring and more led Elliott to FINALLY receive the Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award at the 2019 VMAs and Missy showed out. Again. Performing a medley of singles such as “Lose Control” to “Work It” with original B-Girl Alyson Stoner, “The Rain,” “Get Ur Freak On,” and more, Missy reminded everyone inside the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey why she’s an icon.

During her acceptance speech, she made certain to thank a rather neglected community when it comes to entertainment: the dance community.

“I want to dedicate this award to the dance community all around the world,” Missy said, “because when y’all get on the stage with these artists, y’all are not just props.”

Along with the dance community, Missy thanked friends and collaborators such as Timbaland, CiaraBusta RhymesHype WilliamsDave Meyers as well as The Read hosts Kid Fury and Crissle who were among the chief Missy fans championing her icon status as the most worthy recipient of the Vanguard award. Watch the full speech below.

Watch Missy Elliott’s Instantly Iconic Video Vanguard Award Performance [VIDEO] was originally published on radionowhouston.com

Photos
