Injury Prone Andrew Luck Announces Retirement From NFL [Video]

He gets to keep the money from the contract too.

Cleveland Browns v Indianapolis Colts

Source: Michael Hickey / Getty

Big talent doesn’t always translate into titles and football has reminded us about that cold hard fact yet again. Once of the NFL’s brightest stars is calling it quits.

As spotted on Deadspin Andrew Luck has officially retired. The starting quarterback is putting his health as his main priority. ESPN’s Adam Schefter broke the story over Twitter on August 24.

 

During his press conference, Luck cited that he has experienced a number of severe injuries over the span of his career including a ruptured kidney and multiple issues with his ankle. In short his love for the game isn’t what it used to be.

“I felt stuck and the only way out of it is to no longer play football,” Luck said. “It’s taken my joy away from the game.” His decision not marks the end of what many analysts thought would be the second coming of Payton Manning but also a lucrative contract. But in a classy move the Colts will let him keep the almost 25 million dollars he was given as part of his five-year extension.

The Washington DC native was drafted as the number one pick by the Indianapolis Colts in 2012. He ends his run with 23,671 passing yards, 171 touchdowns, 83 interceptions with the team. Additionally he has four Pro Bowl appearances.

You can view how heartfelt resignation below.

 

Injury Prone Andrew Luck Announces Retirement From NFL [Video] was originally published on hiphopwired.com

