Diddy Shows Support Of Jay-Z & NFL Deal Via Twitter, Says He’s “Proud”

Although many have been divided over the Brooklyn mogul entering the deal, the Bad Boy honcho believes this is a start to a new beginning.

2019 Roc Nation THE BRUNCH - Inside

Source: Kevin Mazur / Getty

There have been differing opinions over Jay-Z entering into a deal with the NFL, with some calling it a betrayal of the very thing Colin Kaepernick stood in regards to social justice. Chiming in with his thoughts, Sean “Diddy” Combs showed support of the move and said that he’s “proud” of Hov for bringing about what could be a hopeful change.

“Hov is one of the greatest to ever do it, he has been there more than anybody from the hip hop culture, including me. He’s always been so selfless and fights for other people. We as a people can not be divided and conquered at this time!!” read the start of Diddy’s thread on Twitter earlier Monday afternoon.

He continued with, “I’m so proud of @Kaepernick7 and the attention he was able to bring and the efforts he continues to make. I’ll continue to support him in every way possible. I’m also proud of my brother JAY Z for showing how it should be done! It’s time to play chess not checkers, I believe he is going to do some incredible things.”

To be fair to Jay-Z, nothing is completely known about his plans to work with the NFL and the promise of a social justice initiative. There does appear to be a hint of tension between Colin Kaepernick and the Roc Nation side over the deal.

Photo: Getty

Diddy Shows Support Of Jay-Z & NFL Deal Via Twitter, Says He’s “Proud” was originally published on hiphopwired.com

