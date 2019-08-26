Russ Rant: Andrew Luck Did What’s Best For Him

Russ sums up what he has to say today by saying, “sports fans are asses.” This came up as a result of how Colts fans and sports fans in general reacted to the news of Andrew Luck’s retirement. He said he came to the decision because he’s tired of being hurt. What some people fail to realize is that football “is a brutal sport” Russ says. People are mad and booing Luck because he’s making a decision that’s good for him. People need to realize that we, “don’t know what this man goes through every single day,” and Russ believes Luck made a good decision for himself.

Written By: Jamai Harris Posted 14 hours ago

