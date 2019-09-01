R.Kelly wants out!!

R. Kelly has asked a judge for release out of solitary confinement into general population.

The singer is accused of several sex crimes involving underaged girls that could get him hurt in general population. According to legal documents from R.Kelly’s legal defense team allege that the solitary confinement he was sent to is to punish prisoners not for those awaiting trial.

According to Complex in July 2019 R. Kelly preferred solitary confinement – feeling content there believing that if he were to enter general population his life would be in danger over the accusations which landed him in jail.

Will he get out of solitary confinement and enter general population? Only time will tell.