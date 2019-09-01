CLOSE
Crowd fighting stops rival high school football game

Football stadium filled with spectators during game, twilight

Multiple crowd fights during Friday nights Woodward versus Withrow High School football game caused officials and Cincinnati Police to stop the game.

The Cincinnati Police department issued a statement Friday night : “At around 8:40PM, officers working the Woodward High School football game encountered a large unruly crowd with multiple fist fights. The officers called for assistance and made several arrest. The game was called as the result of the disorderly crowd.”

Police officers rode on the bus with the visiting Withrow High School football team as they traveled away from the game for safety reasons.

No word yet if this game will be rescheduled.

 

Battle of the Rivals , High School , Rivalry

