Malik Yoba: Speaks Out Against Transphobia [VIDEO]

Malik Yoba is speaking out against Transphobia. Malik put up a video on his instagram. see what he said below.

“I love ALL women AND count MYSELF among those that find themselves trans attracted and I too have felt the self imposed shame that comes with that truth but it’s time to speak up,” he captioned under a video of men bullying 20-year-old Maurice Willoughby for dating trans woman. Maurice’s story recently went viral after he killed himself via a drug overdose.

“ATTENTION BLACK AND ALL MEN!!! THIS IS NOT OK!!!!! This video is another heartbreaking example of the homophobia, transphobia hatred and hypocrisy WE as black folks, BLACK MEN in particular have to NAME , FACE and CALL OUT and do the work to heal!!!” Malik wrote. (LoveBScott)

