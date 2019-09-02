Rhythm On the River
Rhythm on the River Entertainment/Performance Schedule

 

The 3rd annual Rhythm on the River presented by ReGeneration Schools is happening September 6th and 7th at Riverboat Row.  This year hitting the DHL stage is R&B singer Christopher Williams, Natural Progression, LIVE YOUR DREAMS and more!

Plus Blake Maislin will be back with his cash giveaways on Saturday!  Get lucky and you could be $4,444 dollars richer!

Get the entire schedule for our FREE two-day festival below:

 

Friday, September 6th: 

5:00-7:00PM DJ Diamond

7:00-9:00PM Jaminokie

9:00-10:00PM LIVE YOUR DREAMS

10:00-11:00PM DJ VADER MIXX

