Power Rangers: The Voice Of Lord Zedd Has Passed At The Age Of 70

The voice of the Power Rangers Lord Zedd has died at the age of 70.

via TMZ:

Robert’s agent said, “It is with a heavy heart that we write that client, Robert “Bob” Axelrod passed away yesterday in Los Angeles at the age of 70.”

Axelrod played Lord Zedd in the flesh in “Mighty Mophins Power Ranger: Live” in 1996.

His career was layered with characters … he played more than 150 over the years. He was featured in “Digimon” and “Samurai Pizza Cats.” He wrote more than 50 episodes of ‘Pizza Cats.’ (LoveBScott)

