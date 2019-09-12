Cincinnati: Four Shootings In Four Days #StopTheViolence

Cincinnati we have to stop all of this violence. we have had 4 shootings in Avondale in 4 days. We have to put these guns down.

Via: (WKRC)

Four shootings in Avondale in four days have those living in the neighborhood a little on edge. Two people died in the shootings: and a mother, Shauna Gardner, .

“We heard her kids scream,” said Gardner’s neighbor Diane Dews. “My daughter ran in and blood was just gushing. She tried to stop it. She held her hand and said, ‘Please don’t leave me.'”

Dews’ daughter didn’t leave Gardner’s side in the remaining moments of her life.

“She squeezed her hand, eyes rolled back in her head and she was dead, in front of her babies,” said Dews.

Also On 100.3: