Ohio: Police Investigating Alleged Threat Made Against The Freshman School.

The following is the text of the call:

The district was made aware of an alleged threat against our freshman school late Thursday evening. As you know, the district takes any threat to the safety and security of our students and staff very seriously. The alleged threat is currently being investigated by local law enforcement agencies, and the district has been working closely with the City of Fairfield Police Department and will continue to do so. The student that made the alleged threat is not permitted to be on campus today. As a precaution, the City of Fairfield Police Department will be providing an additional police presence at FFS today. If you are a parent or guardian of a student at Compass or FHS, you are receiving a call because of the building’s close proximity to FFS. The district will provide more information as it becomes available.