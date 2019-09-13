Jennifer Hudson: Has A Message About Her Diamond Bracelets

See what Jennifer Hudson had to say on her Instagram about diamond braclets.

“In the world I live in to some it’s a lot and to some it’s not much at all but for me these are what I call my slavery scars,” she explained in the caption.

“Each one of these is a representation of how hard I’ve worked,” Jennifer continued. “Every time I wrapped on another thing I went and rewarded myself. There’s so much more work to do. So there will be so much more and this is a good start cuz honoring myself is what my 38 is all about. The line that has always stuck with me from Dreamgirls. ‘Wake up baby, a star is a slave.’“ (LOVEBSCOTT)

Also On 100.3: