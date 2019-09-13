CLOSE
Fa Sho Celebrity News
HomeFa Sho Celebrity News

Jennifer Hudson: Has A Message About Her Diamond Bracelets

See what Jennifer Hudson had to say on her Instagram about diamond braclets.

“In the world I live in to some it’s a lot and to some it’s not much at all but for me these are what I call my slavery scars,” she explained in the caption.

“Each one of these is a representation of how hard I’ve worked,” Jennifer continued. “Every time I wrapped on another thing I went and rewarded myself. There’s so much more work to do. So there will be so much more and this is a good start cuz honoring myself is what my 38 is all about. The line that has always stuck with me from Dreamgirls. ‘Wake up baby, a star is a slave.’“ (LOVEBSCOTT)

Don Juan Fasho

Source: CS / CS

A , About , Bracelets , Diamond , donjuanfasho , fasho celebrity news , Has , Her , Jennifer Hudson , Message

Also On 100.3:
Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Russ Parr Visit to Cincinnati
37 photos
Videos
Latest
60 items
Black Music Honors 2019 [PHOTOS]
 7 days ago
09.07.19
Beyonce “Spirit” New Music From The Lion King
 2 months ago
07.10.19
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 1 year ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 2 years ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 2 years ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 2 years ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 2 years ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close