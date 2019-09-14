CLOSE
Kurupt Falls Off The Wagon, Alcohol Banned From ‘Marriage Boot Camp’

Young Gotti suffered a relapse.

The City Of Los Angeles Officially Unveils Obama Boulevard In Honor Of The 44th President Of The United States Of America

Source: Leon Bennett / Getty

Rapper Kurupt is battling alcohol abuse, and his participation on a reality show has unfortunately set him back. The famed rapper suffered a relapse while on Marriage Boot Camp, and alcohol has now been banned from the set.

Reports TMZ:

Sources close to production tell TMZ … Kurupt turned up with the rest of the cast inside the ‘MBC’ house, and the rapper drank so much he ended up needing medical treatment. We’re told Kurupt missed 2 days of filming while he was hospitalized from his boozy night.

Kurupt’s bender is having serious repercussions for him and his costars. Our sources say production told cast members there will be no more alcohol in the house for the remainder of this season, and the plan is to ban booze from future seasons.

Before Kurupt’s dangerous relapse … we’re told every adult beverage imaginable was available in the ‘MBC’ house … but now the home is completely dry.

It’s known knowledge that reality shows tend to have the spirits flowing to inspire drama and confrontation.

Although a Philadelphia native, Kurupt Young Gotti came to fame in the late 1990’s as a member of The Dogg Pound in Los Angeles, dropping bars on numerous Death Row hits with the likes of Dr. Dre and Snoop Dogg.

Prayers up to Kurupt.

