CLOSE
April Watts
Home

Woman Claiming To Be Blue’s Birth Mom Sues The Carters

0 reads
Leave a comment

Blue Ivy

“In the case of Blue Ivy Carter, Beyonce’ you are not the Mama!”  That’s what one New York woman is hoping will come of her lawsuit.

According to reports, a woman named Tina Seals claims she is Blue Ivy’s birth mother and has filed a maternity lawsuit in Manhattan court.  Seals is seeking custody of Baby Blue.

While I don’t believe Seals’s claims, I will be following this story closely.  During and after Blue Ivy’s birth, there were rumors that Beyonce’ and Jay-Z used a surrogate and that Bey’s baby bump was a fake.  If the video below is not altered, it could serve as pretty convincing evidence.

[youtube https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Rbgcs5lg_sk%5D

Follow @aprilwattslive on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter

Woman Claiming To Be Blue’s Birth Mom Sues The Carters was originally published on mymajicdc.com

Beyonce , Blue Ivy Carter , Jay-Z , maternity lawsuit , rumors , surrogate mother , the carters , Tina Seals

Also On 100.3:
Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Russ Parr Visit to Cincinnati
37 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Beyonce “Spirit” New Music From The Lion King
 2 weeks ago
07.10.19
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 1 year ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 2 years ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 2 years ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 2 years ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 2 years ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 2 years ago
04.18.17
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close