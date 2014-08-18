“In the case of Blue Ivy Carter, Beyonce’ you are not the Mama!” That’s what one New York woman is hoping will come of her lawsuit.

According to reports, a woman named Tina Seals claims she is Blue Ivy’s birth mother and has filed a maternity lawsuit in Manhattan court. Seals is seeking custody of Baby Blue.

While I don’t believe Seals’s claims, I will be following this story closely. During and after Blue Ivy’s birth, there were rumors that Beyonce’ and Jay-Z used a surrogate and that Bey’s baby bump was a fake. If the video below is not altered, it could serve as pretty convincing evidence.

[youtube https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Rbgcs5lg_sk%5D

Follow @aprilwattslive on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter

Woman Claiming To Be Blue’s Birth Mom Sues The Carters was originally published on mymajicdc.com

Written By: April Watts Posted August 18, 2014

Also On 100.3: