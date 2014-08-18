MCM Man Crush Monday: Nelly x Mike Brown

It’s no secret that Rapper Nelly is scrum-dilly-umptious! From that great bone structure and caramelly skin, to that amazing body, the St. Lunatic is on point! But it’s his humanitarian heart that nabs him the top spot as this week’s “Man Crush” #MCM.

Nelly has been outspoken about his opposition to the looting and rioting that is taking place in Ferguson, Missouri in reaction to the police slaying of unarmed 18-year-old Michael Brown. Nelly is doing something constructive as a peaceful protest for the slain teen. The St. Louis bred rapper is starting a college scholarship fund in Brown’s name. Nelly, T.I., Kevin Hart and NBA star Kevin Jefferson are the first four celebrities to pledge $15,000 in college tuition to teens chosen by the Brown family.

Written By: April Watts Posted August 18, 2014

