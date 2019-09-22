Patriots cut Antonio Brown!

The New England Patriots cut newly signed NFL wide receiver Antonio Brown amid new sexual assault allegations that emerged.

The Patriots released a statement

“The New England Patriots are releasing Antonio Brown. We appreciate the hard work of many people over the past 11 days, but we feel that it is best to move in a different direction at this time.”

The controversial receiver has recently been fired by the Raiders and picked up 12 days ago by the Patriots, an investigation into a sexual assault has been launched and others have recently come forward to speak up about their experience with Brown.

Brown reached out to an accuser via group text message prompting action by the NFL and Patriots.

Brown broke the news himself on twitter writing, “Thanks for the opportunity @Partriots #GoWinIt”.