CLOSE
Feature Story
HomeFeature Story

The Multifaceted ‘Tank’ Talks ‘Elevation’, Fantasia & Doing Comedy!?

Performances At The Ice House Comedy Club

Source: Michael S. Schwartz / Getty

The selfless R&B singer Tank is so many things in entertainment that just to call him a singer is a severe injustice, so to not take up a whole paragraph with titles alone the word multifaceted would be more appropriate, hence the reason he stopped by to talk to Sam Sylk of The Sam Sylk Show about the multitude of projects that he has running consecutively right now at one time.

We all new that Tank is a singer/songwriter/musician so his announcement of a new album titled ‘Elevation’ was a pleasant announcement to our ears.  Tank say’s that his passion to not rest on past success but elevate to the next level was his motivation for his new album that was inspired by sexy conversations.

Tank has also teamed up with singer Fantasia to bring us The Sketchbook Tour with an amazing ensemble of singers such as of course Fantasia, Robin Thicke, Bonfire and Tank himself, that will be gracing our presence on October 8th.

However the craziest news is how Tank has found inspiration in being around comedians Jamie Foxx and Kevin Hart for so long that he is stepping on stages to do comedy now as well, taking up the empty spaces that Wendy Williams left when she cancelled on folks, LOL.  Tank laughing tells Sam Sylk look when the promoters call, I just show up.

Now you tell me if that ain’t a multifaceted brotha!?

Tank’s new album ‘Elevation’ will be available October 25, 2019.  You can take a listen to his new single ‘I Don’t Think You’re Ready’ from ‘Elevation’ below.

Check out the full conversation between Sam Sylk and Tank below.

Sam Sylk in the studio

Welcome To The Sam Sylk Show

27 photos Launch gallery

Welcome To The Sam Sylk Show

Continue reading Welcome To The Sam Sylk Show

Welcome To The Sam Sylk Show

The Sam Sylk Show on 93.1 WZAK in Cleveland Monday-Friday from 10 am to 3 pm

The Multifaceted ‘Tank’ Talks ‘Elevation’, Fantasia & Doing Comedy!? was originally published on wzakcleveland.com

Videos
Latest
60 items
Black Music Honors 2019 [PHOTOS]
 2 weeks ago
09.07.19
Beyonce “Spirit” New Music From The Lion King
 3 months ago
07.10.19
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 1 year ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 2 years ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 2 years ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 2 years ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 2 years ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close