Antonio Brown may be done with the NFL!

Antonio Brown says he will not be playing for the NFL anymore, and that the owners just do whatever they want when they want and thinks the NFL Players Association should hold them accountable. He’s referring to the almost $30 million in guaranteed money from the Raiders and $9 million signing bonus from New England.

Some are supporting AB on social media while others think all this was brought on by his behavior on and off the field. According to sources at ESPN his guaranteed money was voided do to conduct issues before Sept. 7th. Sources also say that Brown’s money from New England may be withheld do to a clause in the agreement that states that he has to disclose any issues that may affect his availability. It looks like the more he tweets, the more things get hotter for him.

