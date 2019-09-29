Lil Nas X taking a break from the Old Town Road

It has been a whirlwind 2019 for rapper Lil Nas X.

He announced via twitter on Friday that he will take a break from music and the lime light for the time being.

“It’s been a wild last 7 months and I’m ready to take a little time off” He explained “Sorry to everyone attending twitchcon or the sandbox music festival, I will not be there. I love u guys and will make it up to you some way.”

His surprise announcement was met with support from most of his fanbase.

Lil Nas X will no longer be on the header for the Sandbox music festival or Twitchcon.

Lil Nas X has the longest #1 charting song in the Billboard hot 100 history “Old Town Road”