Grammy award-winning artist Louie Rankin, has died in a car crash in Canada. Let us pray for his family and friends during this time.

via TMZ:

Details are scarce, but Louie died Monday in a fatal wreck in Ontario, Canada … the crash reportedly involved a transport truck and another vehicle.

Louie starred alongside Nas and DMX in the 1998 crime drama “Belly” … and his character, Ox, was a Jamaican kingpin.

