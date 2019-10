Amber Guyger has been sentenced to 10 years in prison. Do you think that is a long enough time?

via ABC:

The Dallas County jury reached a unanimous decision on the sentence just before 4 p.m. Central Standard Time, after deliberating for about 90 minutes.

Earlier in the day, the panel heard tearful victim impact statements from family members and friends of the victim, Botham Jean, and Guyger’s relatives and former colleagues in the Dallas Police Department.

