Mr. Kelly has been denied bail!

Lawyers for the “I Believe I Can Fly” singer asked a federal judge earlier this week if he would reconsider his decision to hold Kelly, 52, in jail without bond, according to the Chicago Tribune.

While his lawyers argued that even if Kelly was out of jail he does not have the funds to leave the country, new legal documents obtained by TMZ show that prosecutors believe the singer is still deemed a flight risk.(lovebscott)

