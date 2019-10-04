CLOSE
Tiffany Haddish: Did Chingy & Tiffany Haddish Have Sex???

Tiffany Haddish is spilling all the tea again…  Allegedly she and Chingy made out in a hotel back in St Louis. Chingy is saying that they didn’t. So who is telling the truth?

He says she’s lying.

“Now @tiffanyhaddish knows damn well that’s a lie,” Chingy, born Howard Bailey Jr., wrote on Instagram, captioning a clip of Tiffany talking about hooking up with him.

He then went on to reveal that Tiffany hooked up with his BROTHER — not him.

“An[d] since she lied I’m a tell the truth she use to hook up with my brother not me but she liked me,” the St. Louis rapper continued. “Hey if we gone be honest let’s be honest.” Click here to see what Tiffany had to say!

Don Juan Fasho

