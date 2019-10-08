CLOSE
Meet Pink Lady Honoree: Kimberly Nicole Johnson

Radio One Cincinnati Present the Pink Lady Honors, this week we would like to recognize and honor Kimberly Nicole Johnson.

Kimberly Nicole Johnson, Founder/CEO of Incredible Creations Beauty & Barbershop. She is a published author and life enrichment coach, encouraging others to keep going, face life head-on, so they can walk in their true assignment and purpose.
In 2004, Johnson and her husband founded the first black-owned and operated husband and wife business in the Over The Rhine community. Incredible Creations Barbershop and Salon is still thriving a decade and a half later, a feat that has defied many odds.
In 2014, Johnson battled breast cancer, and WON! A true testament to her faith in God, & dedication, Johnson has never been one to give up and proved that no matter the circumstances, she would prevail.
In 2016, Johnson faced another setback when her husband, friend, and business partner Devan suddenly passed away. After taking an uppercut from cancer, this tragic event seemed like a cruel gut punch. Despite the hardship, Johnson did not waver, and as she’s always done she found a way to flourish amongst all the pain.
 In 2017, Kimberly became the Founder/CEO of Unleashing The Power Of Greatness LLC which is an enrichment brand.
She is a powerful motivational speaker, inspiring and encouraging others that”Life can and will go on and it will be amazing despite what the past looked like. Your past does not have to dictate your future,” Johnson says
She channeled her adversity into writing, releasing her first book in 2018, “Walking Without My Cane” a life enrichment, motivational story of triumph and strength. Kimberly’s second book “Walking Unscripted” is set to release in 2019.
She leads life coaching sessions through her PUSH program. She also teaches through her Moment By Moment: The Pivotal P.U.S.H Workshop and has her own podcast, Unleashing the Power of Greatness.
See more about Johnson at her website
