CLOSE
Feature Story
HomeFeature Story

Wendy William’s Husband Cheated But She Still Has To Pay $250K !?

Celebrity Sightings In New York - September 19, 2019

Source: MediaPunch/Bauer-Griffin / Getty

Wendy Williams should start having her New Years parties now because I know she can’t wait to get out of 2019.

Wendy William’s husband, Kevin Hunter, not only cheated on her, but produced a baby outside the marriage which caused a result of Wendy filling for divorce and going to rehab.

Now to add insult to injury it’s being reported that Wendy Williams, who still looks at Kevin Hunter as her friend, is going have to pay Kevin Sr. for his years and his tears and all his wasted years ♫.  Well maybe not quite all of that yet, but Wendy Williams is going to allegedly have to pay$250,000 so that Kevin Hunter Sr. can secure new living arrangements.

Crazy, right?  Maybe Wendy can record a remix to Oran Juice Jones titled “He’s got papers on me 5.0”, and stream it live on all platforms to raise the funds for a new home for Kevin Sr. and his new family. #IJS

Check out Wendy Williams throwing a lil shade at her soon to be ex-husbands baby mama in a segment on her show below.

Sam Sylk in the studio

Welcome To The Sam Sylk Show

27 photos Launch gallery

Welcome To The Sam Sylk Show

Continue reading Welcome To The Sam Sylk Show

Welcome To The Sam Sylk Show

The Sam Sylk Show on 93.1 WZAK in Cleveland Monday-Friday from 10 am to 3 pm

Wendy William’s Husband Cheated But She Still Has To Pay $250K !?  was originally published on wzakcleveland.com

Videos
Latest
60 items
Black Music Honors 2019 [PHOTOS]
 4 weeks ago
09.07.19
Beyonce “Spirit” New Music From The Lion King
 3 months ago
07.10.19
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 2 years ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 2 years ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 2 years ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 2 years ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 2 years ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close